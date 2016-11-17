A major shakeup to laneway life is coming. Vancouver and Ottawa are already all shook up. Other cities, such as Regina, are creating a legal framework for it right now.

Toronto architects and creative thinkers have been pushing for a shakeup for years, but a 2006 report requested by then-councillor Adam Giambrone pretty much killed laneway life by placing an almost impossible set of conditions on permitting. But now, with the province of Ontario also pushing – as of 2011 the Planning Act “requires municipalities to authorize second units …within dwellings or within structures accessory to dwellings (such as above laneway garages)” – it’s no longer an if but a when. This, no doubt, will make some joyous and others trepidatious.

But the latter are not powerless. This time, we all get a say as to how laneway housing will work, and even how it might look.

Really. Go to lanescape.ca and take the survey. And after that quick-and-painless five minutes, silently thank a new group calling itself Lanescape, since, by partnering with both the City of Toronto and non-profit sustainability champions Evergreen, it seems as if this time things will be different.

“What works in Toronto might not work in some of these other jurisdictions where they’ve passed their own legislation and, conversely, what they’ve agreed to allow in those other areas might not work in Toronto,” explains Alex Sharpe, an entrepreneur and one of the three co-founders of Lanescape (who also lives in a laneway home). “We’ve tried to be mindful of the reasons that have caused issue in the past and have tried to address those in our solutions.”

Laneway home of of Alex Sharpe. (Alex Sharpe)

So what, exactly, are those solutions?

The biggest red flag critics have waved is over servicing: How does a dwelling on a non-street get its garbage picked up, its mail and pizza delivered and, most importantly, how do fire, police and paramedics find the occupants? If the lane is too narrow, it’s been argued, emergency vehicles and equipment won’t be able to enter, and that will cost lives.

Craig Race, architect and co-founder of Lanescape, understands these concerns. He suggests that the way we’ve all been thinking about laneway housing – as “detached, separate houses on separate property, behind the main house” – has been flawed. A “laneway suite,” he says, is the answer. Just as Sarah Jessica Parker once quipped that “a squirrel is a just a rat with a cuter outfit,” a laneway suite will be a basement apartment with a better location: on top of the home’s lane-facing garage.

By taking the basement apartment out of the ground, “you’re dramatically improving the quality of that rental suite, and creating privacy and acoustic separation from the main house,” he offers. Not to mention, new gas, water and electrical lines aren’t necessary, and the address can simply be “123 Main St., Rear.” Without a separate owner to deal with, Toronto Fire can bring the hose in from the main street, and the pizza guy will be directed to the house in the backyard if he rings the wrong doorbell.

Other concerns have been around privacy and design. The few, one-off laneway houses built in Toronto have created tensions with neighbours because of height, window placement and a lack of consistency with their surroundings. New legislation will level the playing field, says developer and Lanescape co-founder Andrew Sorbara: “Part of what we’re doing is making sure that as laneways are built out, we’re creating not only a streetscape that works well, but the laneway itself, as a new form of public space, is also something that works well for vehicles, for pedestrians and for all sorts of other things.”

Left to right, Alex Sharpe, one of the three co-founders of Lanescape; Jo Flatt, Evergreen Brick Works; developer and Lanescape co-founder Andrew Sorbara; Craig Race, architect and co-founder of Lanescape. (Dave LeBlanc for the Globe and Mail)

So what will work well? How many storeys should a laneway suite be? Should windows face the lane only? Where will the front door be located? Should something be allowed if there isn’t a pre-existing garage?

That’s up to us, says Mr. Race: “That’s the coolest part of this, that it’s design by democracy. This is a plan that’s being produced by citizens for citizens in partnership with the city; it’s a new model that the City of Toronto and other municipalities are starting to lean towards [since] they don’t have the capacity to produce new things.”

And when those answers come in, the team will not stop there.

Because of the “fantastic support” of councillors Ana Bailao and Mary-Margaret McMahon, a test laneway will be identified in Wards 18 and 32. There, residents will participate in further discussion. That discussion will go citywide on December 5, 2016 at Evergreen Brick Works. This combined information will then go into a report to be delivered to the City of Toronto Planning Department. It’s hoped that, by the fall of 2017, homeowners in those test areas will have built projects to show city planners (and all of us) what the future will look like.

A Lanescape sketch for laneway housing. (Lanescape)

But that future won’t be everywhere. Evergreen Brick Works senior project manager Jo Flatt cautions that “gentle densification” will only work in laneways “that are the most connected, have the best transit, best services, and are the hardest [for residents] to get into.

“What this is trying to do is create opportunities for more people to live in those well-connected, transit-oriented neighbourhoods that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to.”

“It’s a movement that is taking over Canada,” Mr. Race says. “Toronto is always looking for innovative ways to improve its housing opportunities, so we think the time is right.”

For more information and to take the survey, visit lanescape.ca