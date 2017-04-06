375 King St. W., PH 3508, Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$1,449,800

SELLING PRICE

$1,387,500

TAXES

$5,114 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

14

LISTING AGENT

Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: This two-bedroom-plus-den penthouse at the fairly new M5V building is so much larger and lavishly finished than suites below, it was only considered by a handful of buyers with million-dollar budgets late last year.

What They Got: Twelve-foot ceilings and walls of windows are standard appointments on the top floor of this Entertainment District tower, but this 1,665-square-foot corner suite was also customized with mirrored wall panels along the main hall to home-theatre amenities in the den.

Private outdoor space is accessible from one bedroom and an open principal room with a kitchen island.

Supporting elements include three bathrooms, laundry facilities, a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,159 cover water, heating, concierge, gym and party room.

The Agent’s Take: “There’s really nothing of this size [in the building], it’s one of the largest units,” agent Ira Jelinek says. “And it was custom … so it has a very cool media room with wood panels, built-in heater, crazy speakers, a wine fridge and La-Z-Boy seats, so it was quite unique.”

