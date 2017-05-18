THE PROJECT Lighthouse East Tower at Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts

BUILDER/DEVELOPER The Daniels Corp.

SIZE 399 to 863 square feet

PRICE $300,000s to mid-$800,000s

SALES CENTRE 162 Queens Quay E., east of Jarvis Street. Open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 pm.; weekends and holidays from noon to 6 p.m.

CONTACT: To register, phone 416-221-3939 or visit danielswaterfront.com

A new arts and culture-oriented development by the waterfront is looking to attract buyers and business owners to live, work and play on the downtown lakeshore.

The developer itself, the Daniels Corp., is relocating its headquarters to the mixed-use, master-planned site – which spans from Lake Shore Boulevard to Queens Quay and Lower Jarvis Street to Richardson Street. Some staff are following suit and buying into the project themselves.

“There are a number of people from the company who have bought into the residential, and a lot of us do that,” says Dominic Tompa, who is a broker of record for City Life Realty, which is Daniels’ in-house sales team.

“I’m in our HighPark building and my [office] building is right at High Park. It’s a great thing if you ever get to work close to where you live. It changes your lifestyle so dramatically.”

Spurred by the popularity of Daniels’ other art-centric projects, such as Festival Tower housing TIFF Bell Lightbox and Paintbox anchored by Daniels Spectrum, this one will encompass 45- and 36-storey towers with private residences and two office towers for arts, culture and academic organizations.

“It’s not just residential, but cultural components and retail and office spaces,” Mr. Tompa adds.

“It’s amazing how many people have bought in the residential component that are going to be working in one of the many businesses who are locating in the office condominium.”

Some prominent occupants at the infill site, dubbed Daniels Waterfront – City of the Arts, will include Artscape, OCAD University and George Brown College School of Design and Innovation Exchange.

“The office towers are already on the 10th floor of construction, so they’ll be ready summer of next year whereas the occupancy on the Lighthouse residential component will be the summer and fall of 2019,” Mr. Tompa says.

“So the moment people move in, they’ll be able to enjoy the amenities.”

The public will also gain access to a cobblestone, pedestrian laneway hosting events, shops and food establishments. Plus, Claude Cormier and Associés will create Sugar Beach North at the site’s southwest corner as an extension of Sugar Beach across the street.

Other local attractions range from the Water’s Edge Promenade and Sherbourne Common to specialty grocers, restaurants and cafés at St. Lawrence Market and the Distillery District. Not much further on foot is Union Station.

With the taller west tower sold out earlier this year, sales for 423 units in the shorter east tower will be begin later this month. “There’s more demand than there is product,” Mr. Tompa notes.

While the west tower offered large suites on the top levels, the east tower will provide studios to two-bedroom-plus-den plans throughout. Designed by Cecconi Simone Inc., most plans will average about 575 square feet and feature open layouts with Miele kitchen appliances and glass balconies.

Private amenities will include an arts and crafts room, garden plots and a party room with cooking facilities inside and out on a terrace, as well as lounges, a social club and fitness centre. A tennis/basketball court will be shared with the west tower.

Monthly fees will be 59 cents per square foot, including water. Hydro will be separately metered. Lockers will cost $5,000 and parking for units 584 square feet or larger will be $55,000.

