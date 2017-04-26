15 Windermere Ave., Th 112, Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$499,000

SELLING PRICE

$496,500

TAXES

$2,587 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Eight

LISTING AGENT

Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The Action: This two-storey townhouse had about a dozen showings and twice that number at each open house one weekend in January. Despite the traffic, just one bid materialized.

“It was refreshing to get a respectful offer when [the buyers] knew it’s the only offer. Sometimes, people lowball [their offers], but there was none of that; it was very close to asking,” agent Nutan Brown says.

What They Got: About a decade ago, Windermere by the Lake was designed with a tower and several townhouses of varying sizes and layouts. Attached to the base of the high-rise is this end unit with street-level entry, nine-foot ceilings on both floors and windows on two sides.

The principal room is open-concept with hardwood floors, sliding balcony doors, granite kitchen counters and stainless-steel appliances. Directly above is a den, two bedrooms and one of two bathrooms.

Parking comes with the unit. Monthly fees of $706 pays for utilities, 24-hour concierge, gym and indoor pool.

The Agent’s Take: “There are some smaller studio units and also three-bedroom units that are quite spacious, so this is a nice amount of space for one or two people,” Ms. Brown states. “It’s tremendous value for the amount of space.”

For instance, buyers also gain access to tower amenities. “When you have parcel delivery in the other part of the complex, it’s treated like a house, so your parcel is left at the door,” Ms. Brown notes. “Here, because it’s attached to the tower, concierge is able to keep things for you, so it’s like you live in the tower, but you’re in a townhouse.”

