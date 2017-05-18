11 CANTEX COURT, RICHMOND HILL, Ont.

ASKING PRICE $1,680,000

SELLING PRICE $1,771,465

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $475,000 (2004); $429,900 (1991)

TAXES $6,810 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Three

LISTING AND CO-OP AGENTS Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The Action: In January, house hunters hoping to move into a small enclave off Bayview Avenue had no other option than this two-storey house on a pie-shaped 43-foot wide lot that runs 162 feet deep and spans 106 feet across the rear. Roughly 20 buyers surveyed the grounds and two assembled their offers within days.

What They Got: Since this five-bedroom house was built over two decades ago, the sellers have updated it with new roofing, quartz kitchen counters and a heated in-ground pool. Part of the basement was also modified for an in-law suite.

There is a main-floor study, living and dining areas and a family room with a fireplace. The house has a total of five bathrooms, including ensuites in two bedrooms that are also equipped with walk-in closets. The property also comes with an attached double garage.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s 4,000 square feet and has a separate side entrance to a two-bedroom apartment unit, complete with a fireplace, kitchen, living room and washroom, so that is a big draw,” agent Bill Thom said. “And there’s still space for the upstairs owner, meaning it’s not the entire basement taken up by the two-bedroom unit.”

There’s also plenty of outdoor space. “It’s a nice, child-safe cul-de-sac and the lot is a very large pie-shape,” Mr. Thom said. “This is a premium lot; the average lot is 50 by 130 feet.”

