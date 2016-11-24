Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Done Deal, 49 Galt Ave., Toronto
Done Deal, 49 Galt Ave., Toronto

Marketing scheme helps launch bidding war for Leslieville house Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

49 GALT AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $849,000

SELLING PRICE $1,016,049

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $328,000 (2001)

TAXES $4,190 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Karyn Filiatrault, PSR Brokerage Ltd.

The Action: Early last month, buyers had their choice of a few Leslieville properties, including this 2 1/2-storey, semi-detached house with two-car parking on a 19-by-100-foot lot. It was virtually toured more than 13,000 times on Facebook via a custom lifestyle video by agent and former TV producer Karyn Filiatrault. The agent says the marketing scheme played a large role in starting a six-person bidding war.

What They Got: This century-old, brick structure was once a duplex, but in its current form, it now serves as an updated, single-family home with three bedrooms and a lower-level recreation room.

High traffic areas consist of open living and dining areas with crown mouldings and hardwood floors, and a rear kitchen with the smallest of four bathrooms and a walkout to a deck, patio and fenced backyard.

A quieter retreat entail a great room on the second floor, just down the hall from a master with his and her closets and a balcony.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s 2 1/2-storeys with a basement, so it’s a large semi 19 feet [wide],” says Mr. Filiatrault, who cites 15-foot frontages for some other semis. “And it’s not overly common to have a second-floor family room in Toronto or in this pocket.”

For that reason – and its turmkey condition – this home sold for $100,000 more than others on the coveted block.

“There hasn’t been a property [available] for a while on that street,” Ms. Filiatrault adds. “It’s a really tree-lined street sandwiched in the middle of Leslieville, and at the top end of the street are amazing restaurants and big block scene.”


Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

Also on The Globe and Mail

Decor helps sell detached 2 1/2 storey for $130,000 more than asking (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog