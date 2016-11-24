49 GALT AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $849,000

SELLING PRICE $1,016,049

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $328,000 (2001)

TAXES $4,190 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Karyn Filiatrault, PSR Brokerage Ltd.

The Action: Early last month, buyers had their choice of a few Leslieville properties, including this 2 1/2-storey, semi-detached house with two-car parking on a 19-by-100-foot lot. It was virtually toured more than 13,000 times on Facebook via a custom lifestyle video by agent and former TV producer Karyn Filiatrault. The agent says the marketing scheme played a large role in starting a six-person bidding war.

What They Got: This century-old, brick structure was once a duplex, but in its current form, it now serves as an updated, single-family home with three bedrooms and a lower-level recreation room.

High traffic areas consist of open living and dining areas with crown mouldings and hardwood floors, and a rear kitchen with the smallest of four bathrooms and a walkout to a deck, patio and fenced backyard.

A quieter retreat entail a great room on the second floor, just down the hall from a master with his and her closets and a balcony.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s 2 1/2-storeys with a basement, so it’s a large semi 19 feet [wide],” says Mr. Filiatrault, who cites 15-foot frontages for some other semis. “And it’s not overly common to have a second-floor family room in Toronto or in this pocket.”

For that reason – and its turmkey condition – this home sold for $100,000 more than others on the coveted block.

“There hasn’t been a property [available] for a while on that street,” Ms. Filiatrault adds. “It’s a really tree-lined street sandwiched in the middle of Leslieville, and at the top end of the street are amazing restaurants and big block scene.”





