THE PROJECT M City

DEVELOPERS Rogers Real Estate Development Ltd., and Urban Capital Property Group

SIZE 400 to 1,300 square feet

PRICE $199,900 to over $700,000

CONTACT To register, phone 905-232-0552 or visit mcitycondos.com

The svelte silhouette of Absolute Towers – better known as the Marilyn Monroe buildings – changed the architectural landscape of Mississauga’s downtown core several years ago.

A team of Toronto-based developers and designers has announced an angular counterpart they hope will make an equally dramatic impact nearby at Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway.

CORE Architects Inc. won a design competition for the 60-storey tower, which will feature seven floor plates essentially swiveled one way and then the other to create a ripple effect along two sides and zig zag outline on the others.

“Whereas Marilyn was more curvilinear, this one is geometric, and it results in a terrific floor plate that shifts as you move up the tower and weaves through the sky,” says Mark Reeve, a partner at Urban Capital Property Group, which manages the project for Rogers Real Estate Development Ltd. The latter is a private holding company owned by the Rogers family.

“It’s also a truly iconic skyline building. People are very excited about it, it’s going to be the tallest building in Mississauga.”

Amenities will also be a hallmark of the high-rise, which is the first phase of the M City community taking shape on land Ted Rogers originally bought for transmitters for one of his first business ventures – radio station CHFI.

“We’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how these large towers come to grade and what the whole pedestrian experience will be like,” Mr. Reeve states. “Our 10-tower development on over 15-acres includes a large portion of parkland, so the whole development centres around a large central park. And that connects to a parkway belt to the north and south … that rings around Mississauga City Centre.”

Also located in the first tower will be retail outlets and recreational facilities fashioned by Cecconi Simone Inc.

“In addition to the conventional things you’d find, like a gym and multi-purpose party room, we have an outdoor pool, kids’ splash pad, outdoor play area and play room as we are anticipating families living in this project,” Mr. Reeve says. “And we’ve got an outdoor skating rink on the roof, which has never been done before.”

A public rink at Celebration Square is also within a five-minute walk, along with the Living Arts Centre, Square One mall, MiWay bus transit system and the future Hurontario Light Rail Transit.

“Mississauga is starting to follow the same trend we’ve seen in downtown Toronto where people want to live closer to where they work and start using public transit and get rid of their cars, which are very expensive,” Mr. Reeve says. “And I think we’ll see more complementary office development and jobs created around Mississauga.”

The building’s balance will contain 784 units with one to three bedrooms, sleek kitchens, integrated appliances and custom cabinetry.

“We do have wrap balconies around the entire floor plate, so everybody is going to have an oversized balcony much bigger than you’d normally find,” Mr. Reeve adds.

In addition, media-friendly features will be standard. “We’re providing some unique technology to the building, so there will be fiber optics to each suite, which makes it IPTV capable, and there’s a bulk Internet deal put in place that is highly favourable,” Mr. Reeve explains.

“Also, each suite will have an electronic door lock, motion detector and thermostat so you can monitor these things remotely.”

Occupancy is slated for 2021. Monthly fees will be about 50 cents per square foot, plus separately metered utilities.

