Done Deal, 83 Seaforth Ave., Toronto
Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

83 SEAFORTH AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $989,000

SELLING PRICE $1,015,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $615,000 (2016); $165,000 (1987)

TAXES $2,319 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Four

LISTING AGENTS Lance and Brenda Van der Kolk, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The Action: The seller of this detached house on a 25-by-75-foot lot was determined to hit the market just days before Christmas rather than wait for the new year. Luckily, it didn’t get past several serious buyers armed with competing offers.

“For a detached house, it could have sold higher, if not for the time of year,” agent Lance Van der Kolk says. “[The seller] had a number in his mind and this was well beyond the number he had in mind, so he was happy and the buyers were very happy, too.”

What They Got: Within the past year, this roughly century-old residence underwent a modern makeover, from the addition of a third bathroom to new bamboo floors throughout, including three bedrooms upstairs.

The layout is contemporary with open work and recreation areas in the basement, as well as living and dining areas with clear sightlines to a kitchen with stone counters, stainless-steel appliances and an exit to a south-facing deck.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s in a funky transitioning Roncesvalles neighbourhood,” Mr. Van der Kolk says. “It’s a tiny street and there were very few comparable sales.”

While there is little room between a house next door, the interior felt spacious. “The seller did a nice, contemporary renovation on the house,” Mr. Van der Kolk states.

“So it was a nice, clean house with a great main floor, all open-concept, so you really felt its width.”

 

 

