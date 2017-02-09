100 YORKVILLE AVE., No. 404, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $3.3-million

SELLING PRICE $3.3-million

TAXES $15,911 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Zero

LISTING AND CO-OP AGENTS Sue Mills and Sarah O’Neill, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The Action: Agent Sue Mills helped clients to acquire this corner suite prior to construction around 2010, so when they decided to were ready to sell, they asked her to find a buyer. Luckily, Ms. Mills knew another couple seeking out a luxury unit in Yorkville, so she brought the two parties together late last year.

What They Got: This two-bedroom, three-bathroom suite is on the fourth floor of one of two towers in a high-rise complex with commercial space on the ground floor. There are two balconies, including a 300-square-foot terrace that opens to the master bedroom, eat-in kitchen and living and dining areas.

A dramatic rotunda foyer opens to a two-sided fireplace flanked by French doors dividing the den and principal room.

The kitchen is outfitted with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. There’s also a laundry room, a storage locker and two-car parking. Monthly fees of $2,741 cover water, 24-hour concierge and use of the pool, gym, party room and rooftop deck.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s one of the few high-end, boutique buildings that exists in Yorkville,” Ms. Mills says. “And the location is absolutely prime on the north side of Yorkville [Avenue] in the heart of the most exclusive shopping district.”

This corner suite is also one of two coveted designs in complex. “This unit was 2,365-square-feet and it offers two bedrooms and a family room, which is a hard combination to find,” Ms. Mills adds. “And it also has a very large, south-facing terrace.”

