15 DALE AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,295,000

SELLING PRICE $1.7-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $864,900 (1990)

TAXES $11,537 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Loren Ackerman, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: Many Rosedale properties net well more than $2-million, so when this heritage-designated residence was listed for under $1.3-million in November, 90 house hunters raced over to take a peek. By week’s end, nine visitors made their best offers, with the seller accepting $1.7-million.

What They Got: Circa 1880, this 1,972-square-foot property was built on a 57-by-75-foot lot as the gate lodge for the Dale Estate, which was once a stately residence for a judge and now the site of a co-op building at 21 Dale Ave.

The layout is somewhat formal with a dining room, sunken entertaining area and rear den with a Juliet balcony. The kitchen has a breakfast area by sliding doors to a south-facing patio, fenced backyard and garage.

Separate stairwells lead to the upper and lower levels. The former houses a study with a deck and two bedrooms, including one with the largest of four bathrooms. The 1,162-square-foot basement contains recreation, study and guest rooms.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s very different than what you’d find in Rosedale because it wasn’t huge. It could be a pied-à-terre for someone or a condo alternative,” agent Loren Ackerman says.

“It was very charming and the character and period details inside were very nice and appealing to people.”

While some buyers hoped to renovate and others reside there as is, all wanted its coveted address. “It was an entry-level [home] into Rosedale, even though we’re talking about a price range that is well above what a lot of people can afford,” Mr. Ackerman adds.

“Dale is also a lovely street, very quiet and accessible to public transit, great schools, the ravine and parks.”

