153 Glenvale Blvd., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$1,429,000

SELLING PRICE

$1.4-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$569,000 (2000); $307,500 (1999)

TAXES

$8,510 (2014)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Seven

LISTING AGENTS

Sue, Katie and Alex Mills and Sarah O'Neill, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The Action: During one summer week, this detached residence on a 31-by-125-foot parcel had more than 50 visitors between private showings, public and agents-only open houses. By the time the scheduled offer date arrived, one proposal was registered and accepted.

What They Got: About 15 years ago, a 1940s bungalow was topped up to create a 2,345-square-foot space with both formal and casual entertaining areas and four sleeping quarters, including a master with vaulted ceilings and recently updated ensuite, which is the largest of four bathrooms.

Last year, the roof and landscaping were redone, and prior to that a new driveway, shed, patio, gates and south-facing deck off the fireside family room were added, plus stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and quartz counters revamped the eat-in kitchen.

Additional warmth also came in the form of a gas fireplace in the open living and dining area and laminate floors and lighting in the office and recreation room in the basement.

The Agent’s Take: “South Leaside has always been very popular neighbourhood for families with good schools and access to shopping, etcetera, but north Leaside is becoming increasing popular because it’s got some larger lots and great proximity to Serena Gundy Park,” agent Sue Mills says.

“And there’s a new Whole Foods that’s going in the neighbourhood.”

As for the home, its has many conveniences buyers want. “It was a good affordable alternative for someone looking for a four-bedroom home with an ensuite bathroom and a main-floor family room in the neighbourhood,” Ms. Mills states.

Report Typo/Error