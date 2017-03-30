62 Gwendolen Ave., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$1,728,000

SELLING PRICE

$1,710,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$205,100 (1993)

TAXES

$5,070 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

34

LISTING AGENT

Andrea Stark, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: Tucked so far off the main roads, this bungalow near Gwendolen Park went fairly undetected by buyers outside the neighbourhood when it was listed exclusively for 2 1/2 months. Offers were made at various times, but to reach a wider audience, it was posted on the Multiple Listing Service and picked up shortly after that for $1.71-million.

What They Got: This 66-year-old bungalow features a traditional layout with a separate kitchen, living and dining rooms, plus a rear deck off one of three bedrooms.

In front of the attached garage is a side door to an updated basement with one of two bathrooms, a recreation area and a family room with a wood-burning fireplace.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a very hidden location – it’s at the most southern point of the pocket, just north of the 401 [highway] and ravines,” agent Andrea Stark says.

“The location is amazing not only because it’s on a cul-de-sac with low traffic, a park and school [nearby], but there’s great shopping and restaurants at Yonge and Sheppard.”

This property was also adaptable to different buyers’ needs. “It’s a nice 42-by-130-foot lot and it has some nice trees and foliage on the edge, so if anyone wants to build, there’s nothing in the way,” Ms. Stark adds. “The house itself was in good shape.”

