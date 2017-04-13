THE PROJECT Peak at Emerald City

DEVELOPER Elad Canada

SIZE 475 to 1,635 square feet

PRICE From the high $200,000s to more than $1-million

SALES CENTRE 80 Forest Manor Rd., south of Sheppard Avenue. Open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; weekends from noon to 5 p.m.

CONTACT Phone 416-492-0001 or visit emeraldcitylife.ca

A planned high-rise at Elad Canada's Emerald City development. Elad Canada

For the seventh high-rise instalment at its massive Emerald City development in North York, Elad Canada wanted to bump up the amenities, which already stretch to 4,500 square feet including a pool, patio and party and games rooms. So residents of the 33-storey tower will also have direct access to another 5,400 square feet of recreational space in adjacent buildings.

“This building will have shared amenities with the other two buildings in the block, so that allows us to build larger amenity spaces – like the pool will be larger and the gym will be larger,” says Dror Duchovny, director of marketing and business development.

“Buyers are looking for conveniences and amenities, and retail is also an amenity. With Fairview Mall across the street, the need subsides.”

Furthermore, the new tower will sit across from a large park and new public facilities in the southern portion of the infill development at the corner of Sheppard Avenue and Don Mills Road.

“Emerald City is a master-planned community, so that allows us to invest more in the community and enhance the amenities,” Mr. Duchovny says.

“We’ve built a 50,000-square-foot community centre as part of our development contribution, a 5,000-square-foot aquatic centre we’re releasing this summer, and the neighbourhood will have a school and daycare,” he adds.

The surrounding area is also popular for its abundance of existing services and proximity to more.

“The subway and the station is right on Sheppard on our side … and there are buses on Don Mills and Sheppard,” Mr. Duchovny says. “It’s a very convenient location in regards to Highways 401, 404 and DVP.”

Residents will also be able to take in the scenery from their window walls and balconies.

“It sits on the most elevated point of Emerald City,” Mr. Duchovny states. “You’ll get the downtown views to the south and southwest, and to the east, you’ll get a nice view of the park and community.”

Like the six previous phases, either completed or under construction, WZMH Architects designed this contemporary tower, but with larger suites that were slowly released earlier this month. There will be one-bedroom to two-bedroom-plus-den plans ranging from 475 to 928 square feet, as well as four three-bedroom, two-storey townhomes between 962 and 1,635 square feet.

“We strive to create very efficient space and very nice floor plans,” Mr. Duchovny notes. “We have a few one-bedrooms in the podium, but the tower doesn’t have any one-bedrooms, they have one-plus-den or flex, which is a larger den that can accommodate a sofa bed.”

Tanner Hill Associates will oversee the selection of standard features such as laminate floors, ceramic-tile kitchen backsplashes and stainless-steel appliances.

Monthly fees will be 52 cents a square foot. Occupancy is expected to begin in January, 2020.