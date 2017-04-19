2476 THORNFIELD COMMON, OAKVILLE, ONT.

ASKING PRICE $999,999

SELLING PRICE $999,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $608,762 (2012)

TAXES $4,873 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 13

LISTING AGENTS Sean Cowan, Drew and Jayne Woolcott, Re/Max Escarpment Woolcott Realty Inc.

The Action: Last year, not a single property was available in this townhouse complex just north of Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Yet this year two homes came to market. This one at the end of a row had more than 30 showings and a pair of offers submitted simultaneously early March.

What They Got: This 2,755-square-foot townhouse has a traditional setup on a the 28-by-103-foot lot with an attached double garage facing the front and a private yard off the eat-in kitchen in the rear.

Befitting its château-inspired design, the interior is outfitted with quartz countertops in all five bathrooms and hardwood floors and crown mouldings in areas such as the dining room and rear family room. The latter also features a gas fireplace.

The top level is divided up into four bedrooms and a laundry room, while the lower level accommodates a recreation room with a bar.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s more of an executive townhouse with nearly 3,000 square feet of living space, just 4-1/2 years old and has all the bells and whistles,” agent Sean Cowan says.

