225 DAVENPORT RD., No. 101, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $699,000

SELLING PRICE $675,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $481,000 (2006); $200,000 (1992)

TAXES $3,357 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 48

LISTING AGENT Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Just a few blocks north of Yorkville, the Dakota residence often has a few vacancies. Although this one-bedroom-plus-den unit was among the smaller set, it had private outdoor space, so it was visited by 30 buyers and sold for $675,000.

What They Got: On the ground floor of a nearly 30-year-old mid-rise is this over 1,100-square-foot suite with a private patio, laundry facilities, storage locker and parking, plus monthly fees of $1,183 toward utilities, a gym, recreation room and rooftop deck.

The layout is fairly modern with a living area against a wall of windows, a central dining space and U-shaped kitchen behind a granite-topped peninsula and breakfast bar.

Private quarters entail a den and master bedroom with a walk-in closet and four-piece ensuite, which is the larger of two bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “[The building] is about a five-minute walk to Bloor Street and Yorkville, so it’s very well located to shops, subway and all that Toronto has to offer midtown,” agent Elli Davis states.

“It’s an older building, built in the eighties, so it’s not as glamourous as some of the new ones, but the price is very reasonable compared with the new ones.”

Plus, older suites such as this offers more space than newer counterparts, inside and out. “They don’t make one-bedrooms very often any more that are that size,” Ms. Davis notes. “It has a magnificent patio because it’s on the main floor, where you can barbecue, garden and be outdoors like in a house, yet have the condo lifestyle.”

