451 The West Mall, No. 517, Etobicoke

ASKING PRICE

$239,900

SELLING PRICE

$255,000

TAXES

$1,087 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Three

LISTING AGENT

Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The Action: Early 2017 provided few opportunities to move into the Sussex House, a 1970s-era building, so one buyer – determined to reside near family – fought off another bidder to get this two-bedroom suite.

“For $255,000, you can’t get anything at that price, especially now with where the market is going,” agent Ed Allan says. “That won’t even buy you a renovation job on a new kitchen.”

What They Got: This 1,100-square-foot unit has a standard layout plan with two bedrooms, one bathroom and a laundry room.

The eat-in kitchen has ceramic floors, while the open living and dining area features hardwood floors and a south-facing balcony.

A locker and parking are included. Utilities are paid through monthly fees of $681, along with upkeep of a pool and tennis court.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s walking distance – three to five minutes – to the bus to Islington subway and there are good schools in the area and good shops. Also, it’s relatively close to Sherway Gardens,” Mr. Allan notes. There’s also a park across the road.

“And it’s close to Highway 427, which you can take down to the Gardiner to get to work or 427 to 401 to 400 if you’re going away for the weekend.”

