268 Ridley Blvd., No. 209, Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$434,900

SELLING PRICE

$425,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$155,000 (1995)

TAXES

$2,132 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

60

CO-OP AGENT

Patrice Gale, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd

The Action: Agent Patrice Gale rounded up 10 North York suites for closer scrutiny by clients wanting to shorten their commute to work. Of the one-bedroom-plus den and two-bedroom candidates they considered, they negotiated a deal for this two-bedroom model at the Residences of Ridley early this year.

What They Got: This 1,063-square-foot suite is well over 20 years old, but recent work went into improving its cosmetics, from tiling in the kitchen and two bathrooms to crown moulding in the open living and dining areas.

One-car parking and monthly fees of $721 complete the package.

The Agent’s Take: “There are a lot less tenants in the building, they are more owner-occupied, and most of the owners have been there a long time, so units don’t come up frequent,” Ms. Gale notes. “The main [attraction] was the size and price per square foot. It’s much larger than what you’d get elsewhere.”

This buyers also embraced the unit’s classic look in an urban setting. “It’s an unusual unit because it doesn’t have a balcony and faced the highway, but you couldn’t hear the highway,” Ms. Gale adds. “But it was beautifully renovated and a lot of the units in the building need renovations.”

