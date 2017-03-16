980 Broadview Ave., No. 2207, Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$559,900

SELLING PRICE

$620,980

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$545,000 (2015); $246,000 (2004); $175,000 (1991)

TAXES

$2,834 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Seven

LISTING and CO-OP AGENTS

Daniel Eliadis, Royal LePage Signature Realty; Irene Kaushansky and Nikku Sharma, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: The downsizing buyers of this condo rejected as many as 50 downtown suites before their agents suggested changing the focus of their move further east to the northern reaches of Riverdale and this building, Helliwell Place, where they paid a premium for a two-bedroom unit overlooking the Don Valley ravine.

“We suggested this particular location … that was a little older, so the units were bigger and the price point allowed [them] to have a nice building with the right amount of space, which we couldn’t get in the central core,” Irene Kaushansky says. “It’s always been a sleeper building – quite underrated – so people are starting to notice it, which means prices are going up.”

What They Got: Southwest-facing windows bring natural light into the bedrooms of this 978-square-foot suite, as well as an open living and dining area with crown mouldings, parquet floors and a balcony.

Set further back are kitchen quarters with an island, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, plus a laundry room and two bathrooms.

A locker and parking round out the unit. Monthly fees of $893 cover utilities, cable and concierge and the use of a gym, pool and party room.

The Agent’s Take: Although this unit is more than four decades old, its view has long-lasting appeal. “A lot of units don’t have a good view and this one was quite sensational overlooking the city and Don Valley,” Ms. Kaushansky says.

