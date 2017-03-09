The Ontario government is considering a new tax on foreign home buyers designed to curb rapid growth in Toronto home prices.

Finance Minister Charles Sousa said on Thursday he is reconsidering the tax as one option to cool the housing market, after rejecting such a measure last fall.

Mr. Sousa said he was previously inclined to “let market forces prevail,” but is now concerned with “the degree of fast appreciation in the short term and what will that do over the long term.”

With February data showing detached home prices in the GTA having risen by more than 30 per cent over the last year, a growing number of economists have recently warned that the overheated market risks accelerating beyond the control of policy makers.

Warren Lovely, head of public sector research and strategy at National Bank Financial, said he has also come around to the idea of a B.C.-style foreign-buyer tax, after having advised against it in discussions with Mr. Sousa last fall.

Runaway Toronto prices combined with the effectiveness of efforts to cool the Vancouver market require a rethink, Mr. Lovely said in a research note on Thursday.

“We’re not saying that an incremental property transfer tax levied on foreign buyers is the silver bullet,” Mr. Lovely said. “But its time may have come.”

And while the Ontario provincial government is at it, it might also want to consider a version of the City of Vancouver’s 1-per-cent tax on the empty homes, Mr. Lovely said.

“When a market’s this tight, every incentive to free up properties should be examined closely.”

Similar conditions in Vancouver prompted the B.C. government to introduce a 15-per-cent tax last August on international investors buying property in the city.

Home sales in Vancouver have dropped off since then, and last month were down by more than 40 per cent from record numbers the previous year. Prices for detached houses in the Vancouver sold last month dropped by 5 per cent to an average of $2.67-million.

Vancouver’s tax, however, may have redirected foreign investors out of Vancouver and into the Toronto market, Royal Bank of Canada CEO Dave McKay said in an interview with The Globe and Mail two weeks ago.

“We need to be thinking about this and we may need actions that are similar to Vancouver,” Mr. McKay said.

Meanwhile, the Toronto market continues to pick up speed. Detached homes in the GTA sold for an average price of $1.21-million in February, trouncing the old record of $1.07-million set the previous month.

“If policy makers leave this market to its own devices, there is a real risk that a still-manageable bubble is pumped by rampant speculation into something much more dangerous,” Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter said in a research note last week.

Tight supply is a key driver of soaring Toronto prices, which is one reason Mr. Lovely said he previously dismissed the idea of a foreign buyer’s tax.

But at this point, measures targeting both the demand and supply sides are required, he said.

“In the long run, supply has to be part of the solution, but it appears that more could be done to tame demand, and dulling the foreign bid for Toronto and environs could be part of a multi-pronged housing affordability strategy for Canada’s largest province.”

With files from Canadian Press

Report Typo/Error