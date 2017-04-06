83 SIMONSTON BLVD., THORNHILL, Ont.

ASKING PRICE $1,685,000

SELLING PRICE $1,641,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $379,000 (October, 1998); $357,500 (February, 1998)

TAXES $5,589 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 18

LISTING AND CO-OP AGENT Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: For over two weeks late last year, this four-bedroom home with an attached double garage hosted 19 private showings and a public open house. “A lot of people think open houses are a waste of time, but I decided to do it that weekend and strangely enough, [the buyers] came in, loved it and came back,” agent Elli Davis says.

What They Got: Various updates to this roughly 35-year-old residence keep it looking contemporary, yet classic. For instance, hardwood floors and mouldings grace an open dining space, entertaining area with a gas fireplace and rear family room with a walkout to the patio and garden beds lining the 60-by 138-foot lot.

For more casual activities, there is a lower level gym and recreation area with another fireplace, plus a guest room.

Cooking and cleaning is convenient with four bathrooms, including one in the master upstairs, and an updated kitchen with an island, marble floors and stone counters.

The Agent’s Take: “The appeal was the school district and Bayview country club, and it’s close to the Don Valley Parkway and 407 [highway],” Ms. Davis notes.

