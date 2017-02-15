128 Dunblaine Ave., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$2,439,800

SELLING PRICE

$2,410,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$1,167,000 (2003)

TAXES

$10,712 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Three

LISTING AGENT

Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Last year, Bedford Park properties of various price points were available to house hunters, including more than a handful who visited this detached residence on a 40-by 130-foot lot. It was snagged by an out-of-town buyer, who relied on photos and video tours, as well as knowledge that a friend already resides in the area.

What They Got: In 2003, this two-storey structure was built with 4,587 square feet of living space, including a lower-level recreation area and guest room, plus a built-in double garage.

There are formal and casual entertaining and dining areas, such as a separate dining room and open breakfast area off a combined family room and custom kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and a walkout to a two-tiered deck.

There are five bathrooms and four second-floor bedrooms. The master bedroom features custom built-in storage.

The Agent’s Take: “This house was well built. It was traditional but with nice flair to it with really nice finishes, like indoor stucco columns, and a nice open-concept kitchen and a nice backyard,” agent Ira Jelinek says.

“[Plus] Avenue and Lawrence is a real nice area – Avenue has great shops and great stores, like Pusateri’s.”

