128 Dunblaine Ave., Toronto
ASKING PRICE
$2,439,800
SELLING PRICE
$2,410,000
PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE
$1,167,000 (2003)
TAXES
$10,712 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET
Three
LISTING AGENT
Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The Action: Last year, Bedford Park properties of various price points were available to house hunters, including more than a handful who visited this detached residence on a 40-by 130-foot lot. It was snagged by an out-of-town buyer, who relied on photos and video tours, as well as knowledge that a friend already resides in the area.
What They Got: In 2003, this two-storey structure was built with 4,587 square feet of living space, including a lower-level recreation area and guest room, plus a built-in double garage.
There are formal and casual entertaining and dining areas, such as a separate dining room and open breakfast area off a combined family room and custom kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and a walkout to a two-tiered deck.
There are five bathrooms and four second-floor bedrooms. The master bedroom features custom built-in storage.
The Agent’s Take: “This house was well built. It was traditional but with nice flair to it with really nice finishes, like indoor stucco columns, and a nice open-concept kitchen and a nice backyard,” agent Ira Jelinek says.
"[Plus] Avenue and Lawrence is a real nice area – Avenue has great shops and great stores, like Pusateri's."
