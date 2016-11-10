24 INDIAN RD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $899,000

SELLING PRICE $1-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $347,000 (2004); $201,500 (1997)

TAXES $3,887 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENTS Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: Some buyers couldn’t imagine living without private parking at this semi-detached residence, but others loved its pedestrian-friendly access to amenities and transit. So it logged over 30 showings and twice that number between three open houses late August. On the preset offer date, a $1-million proposal trumped other bidders.

What They Got: More than a century ago, this brick Edwardian was constructed as a 2 1/2-storey structure for a single family, but is currently set up with a pair of two-storey units.

The main apartment is configured with a living room, dining area and eat-in kitchen with bamboo floors and a walkout to the 20-by-74-foot lot, plus two bathrooms and two lower-level bedrooms.

The secondary unit above contains a second-floor kitchen with a pantry and deck, one bathroom and three bedrooms, including one on the third level.

The Agent’s Take: “It was well divided into two fairly equal units,” agent Irene Kaushansky says. “While one of them needed updating, the owner-occupied one on the main floor had a really good basement dug down and underpinned.”

More importantly, this property is ideally situated nearby restaurants and shops on Roncesvalles Avenue, Grenadier Pond and Sunnyside Beach. “It’s at the end of a cul-de-sac with lots of trees and it’s very close to High Park, which is very helpful,” Ms. Kaushansky adds.

