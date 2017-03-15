3170 Horton Way, Oakville

ASKING PRICE

$1,595,000

SELLING PRICE

$1,568,500

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$942,361 (2014)

TAXES

$7,976 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

49

LISTING AGENT

Boris Kholodov, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: In December, Oakville had a decent selection of multimillion-dollar residences for sale. So this detached estate with a built-in double garage was closely evaluated by 60 shoppers, including two visitors whose offers were turned down, but a third with a $1,568,500 bid that met the sellers’ approval.

What They Got: Directly across from a park within a fairly new subdivision is this 3,749-square-foot house on a 45-by-90-foot lot.

It was completed two years ago with 10-foot ceilings and white oak hardwood floors throughout the living room, a dining area with a wine room and rear family room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

Areas to wash up are lavishly appointed, from an eat-in kitchen with a quartz waterfall island and a walkout to the yard to four bathrooms, so all five bedrooms have either private or semi-private ensuites.

The Agent’s Take: “This particular layout, called the Snap Dragon, is popular in that development,” agent Boris Kholodov says. “In addition, this particular house has 10-foot ceilings, which was an upgrade that was very desirable to have.”

Even the house’s locale was in a premium spot. “The lot size is standard, but the location is special because it’s right in front of a parkette and playground, so it’s something people really appreciate,” Mr. Kholodov notes.

