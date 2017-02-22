77 McMurrich St., Ph12, Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$1,649,000

SELLING PRICE

$1,745,000

TAXES

$7,141 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Four

LISTING AGENT

Nigel Denham, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action: There are long periods between listings in this boutique building in Yorkville, so the appearance of this three-bedroom-plus-den penthouse was quickly met with requests for about two dozen showings. One visitor didn’t hesitate to pen a strong pre-emptive bid before others could do the same.

What They Got: Nearly 1,800 square feet of a 13-year-old mid-rise was dedicated to this two-storey penthouse with multiple walkouts to south-facing balconies from all three bedrooms and the open living and dining area.

Areas for work include a main-floor den and a kitchen with new granite counters and stainless-steel Wolf and Bosch appliances, while cleaning up is easy with three bathrooms and a laundry room.

A locker and two-car parking come with a unit, as well as monthly fees of $1,244 for water, heat, concierge, gym and party room.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a superb space – a very rare three-bedrooms plus a den, which is very hard to find, let alone under $2-million,” agent Nigel Denham says. “And my [client] undertook a substantial and high-level renovation with all new, design-built kitchen and millwork. And there were beautiful herringbone floors throughout and the installation alone took three weeks.”

Even quantity and calibre of amenities outside the suite were lavish. “It had exceptional outdoor space with two large terraces on the main floor and upper level,” Mr. Denham notes. “The unit also has two-car parking, so that was another big bonus.”

Report Typo/Error