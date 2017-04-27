95 GLENHOLME AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,399,000

SELLING PRICE $1,680,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $998,000 (2015)

TAXES $5,899 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENTS Cameron Weir, Scott Hanton and Maryam Zakeri, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The Action: Set next to the running track of Oakwood Collegiate Institute is this detached house, which was exclusively listed for $1.75-million this spring. Without an offer during that brief period, the three-storey dwelling was released to a larger, public audience, and re-priced under $1.4-million. Three dozen buyers were lured to its door, but the number of serious shoppers trickled down to two on the offer date.

What They Got: This 2,793-square-foot residence on a 30-by-121-foot lot is easily accessible with entrances from the front porch, back patio and mutual driveway to the garage.

Inside, there is a sense of grandeur with a formal dining room and fireplaces in the foyer and living room.

Modern luxuries added by the seller range from upgraded mechanics to a remodelled kitchen and four bathrooms, including one off a rear family room.

The upper floors accommodate six bedrooms, including a second-floor master with a sitting room and balcony. Two additional sleeping quarters are on opposite ends of a recreation room in the 1,008-square-foot basement.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s in a great location, close to Corso Italia, which is famous for its restaurants, and schools,” agent Maryam Zakeri says. “And it was a lot larger than a lot of houses in the area.”

Buyers were also impressed by the mix of new upgrade and vintage details. “There are a lot of original features in the home, exposed brick in different rooms, and a fireplace at the entrance of a nice grand foyer with wood paneling and doors,” Ms. Zakeri notes.

