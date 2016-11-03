10 FAIRWAY HEIGHTS CRES., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2,799,000

SELLING PRICE $2,780,000

TAXES $6,236 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AGENT Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The Action: Agent Jerry Hammond has sold several homes quickly in the high-end neighbourhood around the Bayview Golf and Country Club, and knew of one couple who had lost out in several bidding wars. He alerted them to the sale this summer of this detached residence backing onto the 18-hole course.

What They Got: Originally a builder’s own custom home, this two-storey structure has a four-bedroom and four-bathroom plan with an attached double garage, multiple Juliet balconies and walkouts to the 100-by-150-foot grounds.

Meals can be made and enjoyed in the dining area or kitchen, while socializing or studies can take place in the main floor den, living area, family room, lower-level office, media and recreation rooms.

The Agent’s Take: “All the homes are surrounded by the golf club, which is a private club, and all the homes have phenomenal views of the golf course,” Mr. Hammond says. “It was a very understated area and now it’s become a very predominant neighbourhood and more exclusive.”

The solid foundation of the home was also ideal to redress immediately or redesign later. “Even though it was 35 years of age and it’s all original, the owner had kept it pristine, so it felt like it was a new home when you walked in,” says Mr. Hammond, who notes the decor exuded elegance of a bygone era.

“It reminds me of a home that was built in Beverly Hills or Los Angeles in terms of its style.”

Report Typo/Error