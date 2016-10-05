38 WINSTON GROVE, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,289,000

SELLING PRICE $1,325,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $710,000 (2006)

TAXES $5,332 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Paul Nusca, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: The Japanese-inspired backyard of this detached house abuts the south side of Sunnylea Junior School, an attribute that captivated potential buyers with young scholars. With so little inventory in June, there were multiple offers following a busy round of visitors midweek and during the weekend open house

What They Got: Set back from a treed street on a 40-by-94-foot lot is this 1-1/2-storey, brick house with a built-in garage that seamlessly blends traditional elements from the 1940s with contemporary conveniences added in recent years.

A foyer with heated floors opens to a hallway to a fireside living room, dining area and eat-in kitchen not only customized with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, but opened up to a sunken family room with glass ceilings and doors to a deck and patio joined by a bridge.

The central staircase leads up to three bedrooms – including one with a walk-in closet and two with skylights – as well as down to an office, recreation area and one of three updated bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “It backed onto the local school and the gardens were beautiful,” agent Paul Nusca says. “It’s an older home, but it has seen some renos.”

