59 PARKER AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $725,900

SELLING PRICE $814,000

TAXES $3,130 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 15

LISTING AGENT Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The Action: Late this summer, there were only a few Queensway properties on the market. One was this brick bungalow with a detached garage and two driveways on a 32-by-105-foot corner lot. It was bombarded with more than 100 visitors between showings and open houses, but wound down to a few serious bidders, who tabled offers on the presentation date.

What They Got: This two-bedroom bungalow was one of many built in the area in the 1950s, but was recently redressed with new windows, kitchen and hardwood floors in areas like the living room.

The basement is nearly self-contained with a separate side entrance, its own full bathroom, entertaining area with a wood-burning stove and a potential cooking space with marble underfoot.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s close to the Islington bus and an eight- to nine-minute bus ride [to the station], two No Frills grocery stores and the Queensway theatre district, which has a Cineplex and three or four restaurants,” agent Ed Allan says.

“And a lot of young families are buying there because there are very good schools.”

Though many bungalows are topped up to make more space, this one effectively utilized what it had. “It was a regular lot, but it was on the corner, so you actually have a private drive and also a driveway on the side of the property,” Mr. Allan states.

“[Plus], the basement has a rough-in kitchen, so you could put in a kitchen and rent out the basement.”

