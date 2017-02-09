38 PARKHILL DR., STOUFFVILLE, Ont.

ASKING PRICE $1,079,000

SELLING PRICE $1,528,000

TAXES $2,890 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENTS Daryl King, Frank and Bartolina Uccello, Royal LePage Your Community Realty

The Action: Set on a 90-by-172-foot lot sloping down toward a kettle lake in Whitchurch-Stouffville is this detached house twice listed by different agents last year. The second one – who sold three properties nearby in the past two years – tailored a marketing campaign to appeal to creative folks and commissioned aerial photos to show the proximity to the water. The effort was rewarded with two pre-emptive bids and a final deal of $1,528,000.

What They Got: Entertaining quarters outnumber sleeping chambers in this 1 1/2-storey house, which offers clear views of Preston Lake from the grand foyer, rear living and dining rooms and cedar deck, as well as a patio directly below off a lower-level recreation room with a wood stove, feature log wall and master bedroom.

Work spaces include a main-floor office and a sitting area between two upper bedrooms, plus a separate 111-square-foot studio.

The Agent’s Take: “Thirty-eight Parkhill is on Preston Lake, which is a very exclusive, club member-type of home, so there are about 50 homes in the area … and have their own committee, so it’s more private,” agent Frank Uccello says.

“This is only 30 minutes from downtown Toronto, so to have a view like that and being accessible to the waterfront, you’d have to pay a lot more than that elsewhere up north.”

Compared with large, modern abodes on the lake’s south side, houses on the north shore are more rustic and modest, such as this 61-year-old house. “It’s a very cozy, artistic-type home in a peaceful environment, so it is different,” Mr. Uccello notes.

“However, there are a lot of cottage properties in there. It’s like Wasaga Beach and you go down the side streets, that’s what you’d see in Preston Lake basically.”

