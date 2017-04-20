380 MACPHERSON AVE., No. 304, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $995,000

SELLING PRICE $1,165,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $557,143 (2009)

TAXES $4,575 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AGENT Marni Lokash, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: During the same week in February, agent Marni Lokash was promoting the virtues of two units at Madison Avenue Lofts. While one sold on the scheduled offer date, this two-bedroom plus den corner loft drew a pair of bully offers. After the agent notified all other interested parties of the bully offers, a third offer materialized and the sellers made their selection.

There was quite a bit of crossover in showings between the two units, despite being different price ranges,” Ms. Lokash recalls. “There are only a few units in the building that are similar to this, so when they come up for sale, they are at a premium.”

What They Got: The building is a former hydro facility converted into hard lofts and also expanded to make new loft-style suites. This roughly 1,500-square-foot unit falls in the latter category, but still features 12 1/2-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork and multi-pane windows.

The living and dining area is completely open with laminate floors, kitchen island and stainless steel appliances.

Enclosed areas include an office and two bedrooms with balconies and walk-in closets. There are also two bathrooms and laundry facilities.

A locker and parking complete the package. Monthly fees of $912 pay for water, heating, concierge, gym, party room and rooftop garden.

The Agent’s Take: “The appeal is that there are a limited amount of condo buildings in the area. This one offers fantastic loft-like spaces,”Ms. Lokash says.

She notes this unit’s particular asset was “being a large corner unit with huge window space, natural light and a south view of the city.”

