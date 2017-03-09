1 SHAW ST., No. 116, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $399,000

SELLING PRICE $425,000

TAXES $2,187 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Terri Perras, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

The Action: Next to Massey Harris Park, the DNA complex had a few units posted for sale late last year. Two-storey plans in particular only come up a few times annually, so this staged one-bedroom model had 70 showings for agents and 30 groups at the open house. Multiple offers rounded up the final price to $425,000.

What They Got: A small portion of an over-decade-old high-rise offers two-storey suites, such as this nearly 600-sqauare-foot model centred on an open living and dining area with 18-foot concrete ceilings, full height windows and a patio facing south.

For washing up, there is a kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, as well as two bathrooms and ensuite laundry facilities upstairs.

The unit includes parking and monthly fees of $371, including water and heating.

The Agent’s Take: “People loved the two-storey format, especially when they’re smaller because you can divide the living space and sleeping space, so it feels like you have more room,” agent Terri Perras says. “It also has a main-floor entrance from the street, as well as an interior entrance from the building, so dog [owners] loved it.”

End users and investors alike also saw the property as a wise investment. “It’s almost like a mini-townhouse, so you can usually capture a higher rent versus something of the same square footage,” Ms. Perras notes.

“[Plus] DNA has always been a very popular building, it’s extremely well maintained and its nicely located at King and Shaw, so you’re in Liberty Village but literally steps to the King streetcar.”

