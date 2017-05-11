10 Post Oak Dr., No. 46, Richmond Hill

ASKING PRICE

$599,900

SELLING PRICE

$755,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES

$386,000 (2011); $255,500 (March, 2004); $222,947 (Feb., 2004)

TAXES

$3,041 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Seven

LISTING AGENT

Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The Action: Townhouses are a relative rarity in Richmond Hill, which may be why, after just a week on the market, 11 offers came in for this unit across Yonge Street from the Saigeon Trail Ravine.

“It set a record for the townhouses in that enclave,” agent Mary Jo Vradis said. “The last one that sold comparable was in September, 2016 for [about] $550,000. It was an end unit, so they don’t come up very often, but I wouldn’t say there was a $200,000 difference.”

What They Got: This roughly 20-year-old townhouse has a contemporary two-storey plan containing nearly 1,200 square feet of living space, plus a 341-square-foot basement with a den and access into a rear garage.

Recent updates range from new roofing to three remodelled bathrooms, including an ensuite in the largest of three bedrooms with bamboo floors. Upgraded hardwood grounds the living and dining area, which also features a fireplace and nine-foot ceilings, while ceramic floors cover an eat-in kitchen by the rear deck.

Monthly fees of $235 pay for grounds maintenance and snow removal.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s really well situated in terms of schools and transportation, like the Viva is right there,” Ms. Vradis said. “Maintenance fees are really low, so that was very attractive, it had two-car parking, and it was updated.”

