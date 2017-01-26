229 DUPLEX AVE., Th. 124

ASKING PRICE $1,689,000

SELLING PRICE $1,688,900

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,195,118 (2015)

TAXES Not available

DAYS ON THE MARKET 14

LISTING AGENT Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd

The Action: Townhouse vacancies are so rare in a new condominium complex just south of Eglinton station that this builder’s own end unit was quickly transferred into new hands after about a dozen showings late last year.

What They Got: Andrin Homes and the Brown Group completed a high-rise tower on Berwick Avenue in early 2016, along with 20 three-storey townhomes with rooftop terraces and street-level entrances off Duplex Avenue.

This 2,450-square-foot townhouse at the end of the row was personalized for the builder and modernized by his wife and designer. It has a semi-circular living room, open dining area and central kitchen decked out with an island, valance lighting, Fisher and Paykel appliances and double patio doors.

A glass-panelled staircase with brushed chrome railings leads upstairs to laundry facilities and three bedrooms, including a second-floor master with his and hers closets and the largest of three bathrooms.

The basement provides access to two-car parking in a garage, which connects to fitness and party facilities in the tower. Monthly fees of $1,250 also covers water use.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s much larger and much more customized with high-end finishes compared to other townhouses in the complex because it was a builder’s own unit,” agent Ira Jelinek says. “[There is] attention to detail with regards to the baseboards and upgrades in the bathrooms, like the tiling, steam shower and faucets.”

Even the architectural footprint was unique. “This is an end unit, so it was the only one curved like that, the rest were box-shaped,” Mr. Jelinek notes. “Because of the shape of this one … [the rooftop terrace] was much larger, maybe double or triple the size.”

Report Typo/Error