55 LAURENTIAN BLVD., VAUGHAN, Ont.

ASKING PRICE $1,599,888

SELLING PRICE $2,160,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $366,630 (1999)

TAXES $8,169 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENTS Mercedes Custodio and Daryl King, Royal LePage Your Community Realty

The Action: Previous to this one, the past home sold in Maple Downs had been in the spring of 2016, so when this detached residence on a nearly half-acre ravine lot came on the market late in the year, pent-up demand brought more than 100 visitors to its doorstep during two open houses. Sixteen offers materialized – from locals looking to renovate to international shoppers hoping to rebuild. Most landed around the $1.8-million mark, but the winner paid $2.16-million.

What They Got: At the front of an 82-by-230-foot lot is this 17-year-old residence with a triple garage accessed via the laundry room. Meanwhile, the back portion is a heavily treed backyard that can be reached from patio doors from an updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stone floors and stainless-steel appliances.

Aside from the enclosed living room, the main floor feels open with columns at the entrances into the dining area and family room, which also features a den to one side, nine-foot ceilings and a two-sided gas fireplace shared with the foyer.

Private quarters consist of four updated bathrooms and four bedrooms upstairs, including two with walk-in closets.

The Agent’s Take: “A lot of the houses in the neighbourhood are backing onto conservation area or ravine,” agent Mercedes Custodio says. “In today’s market, houses are getting bigger and lots are getting smaller, so to find that kind of lot is almost near impossible.”

