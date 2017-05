Over the past few weeks, realtors have witnessed some unusual activity in Toronto’s fiery housing market: Buyers are hesitating.

Properties are listed for longer than a week. Two to three offers are being made on a house instead of 10 to 15. Homeowners are agreeing to conditional offers. Some sellers are not getting the prices they expected and are yanking their properties off the market to relist them at higher prices.

