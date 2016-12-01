82 DIVADALE DR., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2.85-million

SELLING PRICE $2.85-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,192,000 (2014)

TAXES $5,765 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 11

LISTING AGENT Cailey Heaps Estrin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services, Heaps Estrin Team

The Action: This custom home with a built-in garage on a 33-by-135-foot lot was listed under $3-million for several months this year.

But without a buyer, it was relisted with another agent, who gave the Leaside dwelling a lower price and newer look, from a dark exterior paint job to a staged interior to match the modern architecture. While accommodating 17 private showings and a busy open house, one offer didn’t pan out and a second eventuallly stuck at $2.85-million.

What They Got: This year, construction crews left behind this 2,837-square-foot residence with expansive windows, multiple skylights, including one above a glass-encased staircase, and a large deck off the family room.

Save for a front office, the main floor is open-concept between living, dining and cooking quarters.

The 1,241-square-foot basement also offers a casual recreational space with a gas fireplace, backyard access, a secondary laundry room and a guest room with one of six bathrooms.

Four bedrooms are located on the second floor, including two with private ensuites and the others a shared one.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a lower-traffic street than many in the neighbourhood and it’s just down the road from Northlea school, which is a really popular school,” agent Cailey Heaps Estrin says. “It’s fairly standard for the neighbourhood for new construction, though the lot is a little wider than some in the area.”

