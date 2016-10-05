194 CHALFIELD LANE, MISSISSAUGA

ASKING PRICE $699,900

SELLING PRICE $760,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $420,000 (2011)

TAXES $4,385 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

CO-OP AGENTS Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: Over about three months this spring, agents Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown escorted condominium residents through freehold family homes primarily in Etobicoke. They lost several bidding wars, but had better luck with a solid $760,000 proposal for this semi-detached residence on a 30-by-128-foot lot, just a five-minute drive from Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga.

What They Got: Though this two-storey structure is just 37 years old, various areas were given a facelift between 2011 and 2013, from new roofing, windows, doors and driveway to the oversized, built-in garage to stylish ceramic floors and stainless-steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen.

A large part of the roughly 1,800-square-foot plan offers areas for socializing, including a combined living and dining area, rear family room with access to a south-facing deck and a lower-level recreation room.

The largest of four bedrooms upstairs has sole access to a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s an nice family-oriented pocket in Mississauga with reasonably easy access to the city,” Ms. Kaushansky says. “[The house] is fairly typical of that particular neighbourhood of Mississauga, but is very nicely upgraded, the owners really took care in the renovations they did.”

Report Typo/Error