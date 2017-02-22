53 Parkhurst Blvd., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$1,989,000

SELLING PRICE

$2,050,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$443,500 (2007); $280,000 (1994)

TAXES

$9,012 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Four

LISTING AGENTS

Sue Mills and Sarah O’Neill, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The Action: This detached-house dwelling on a 30-by-120-foot lot sits just south of Howard Talbot Park and Leaside High School on a street lined with single-family homes. Even before a planned open house was held, one buyer came forward with a bully offer, which went unchallenged as another visitor retracted their bid.

What They Got: Over a decade ago, a bungalow was redesigned as this two-storey structure with four bedrooms on the second floor, including a master retreat with Juliet balconies and one of four updated bathrooms.

In the past five years, more than $100,000 was spent on improvements, from new windows and a south-facing deck off a sunken family room with a fireplace to updated carpeting in the lower-level recreation room and hardwood floors on levels above.

Crown mouldings and wainscoting also added classic touches to the eat-in kitchen and hall along the open living and dining areas.

The Agent’s Take: “Leaside is an in-demand area for families and there’s never a lot of inventory available,” agent Sue Mills says. “[This house] has access to great school and transit, and it’ll be walking distance to the new subway line and LRT stop.”

Although the house’s size is standard, it snuck in several practical luxuries. “It’s a great family home that fits in a niche price where it’s less expansive than the newly built homes, but provides all same features that a young family is looking for, like four bedrooms, a main-floor family room and private drive for parking,” Ms. Mills explains.

