67 HILLSDALE AVE. W., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,089,000

SELLING PRICE $1,480,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $235,000 (1985)

TAXES $5,491 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Gabriel Martin, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The Action: This fall, hefty budgets were essential for buyers to come out on top of bidding wars for properties in Chaplin Estates. For instance, this semi-detached house on a 24-by 94-foot corner lot was the sole listing late October, so it had seven bids, even after two were withdrawn. The buyer’s initial proposal was turned away at the open house, but accepted once increased to $1.48-million on offer night.

What They Got: It was more than 30 years ago when the previous modifications were made to this two-storey residence, so it has a mix of classic and contemporary features.

To the side is parking and a main entrance into a foyer flanked by a dining area and living room with a sunken den.

The separate eat-in kitchen features sliding doors to a south-facing deck and stairs down to recreation and sitting areas. The main staircase leads to three bedrooms upstairs, including a master with a dressing room, laundry machines and one of three bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s right by Yonge and Eglinton, but you’re in a quiet, nice neighbourhood,” agent Gabriel Martin says. “Part of the reason prices are so high is there’s so little inventory, especially in desirable neighbourhoods.”

Unique attributes to this house also pleased buyers. “It’s a corner-lot semi with a centre-hall plan, so it fronts onto Duplex [Avenue] even though the address is on Hillsdale, so it makes it look more grand than a typical semi,” Mr. Martin notes.

“It’s a place that’s perfectly livable and pleasant to live in for a year – five or 10 – right off the bat. And you can do some work … right away or wait and do things years down the road.”

Report Typo/Error