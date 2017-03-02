35 KING’S CROSS AVE., RICHMOND HILL

ASKING PRICE $2,880,000

SELLING PRICE $2,766,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $440,000 (1993)

TAXES $9,454 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 28

LISTING AND CO-OP AGENTS Jerry Hammond and Verna Debono, Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The Action: Late last year, listings were scattered throughout Richmond Hill, so this two-storey house had a weak first offer that never solidified, but two substantial ones weeks later.

“It’s unusual for a property to go to multiples after being available and exposed to the market for a period of time,” agent Verna Debono explains.

What They Got: About 25 years ago, an 85-by-169-foot lot was shaped for this more-than-3,880-square-foot house with secondary entrances to a double garage and 2,020-square-foot basement via the main-floor laundry room.

Four sleeping quarters upstairs are outnumbered by social spaces as there are three entertaining areas on each level below. Plus, there is a main-floor office and eat-in kitchen with an island and access to a deck.

The secluded backyard is appointed everything from an in-ground pool and hot tub to a Muskoka room and cabana.

The Agent’s Take: “When Bayview Hill was built, it was really built as Forest Hill North, so it was in high demand and the lots were much larger,” Ms. Debono says. “Even the street names are very similar.”

This lot alone is even 25 to 35 feet wider than most. “The lot is unusually large, so it definitely has quite the backyard oasis,” Ms. Debono states.

“It has a full pool, completely private screened-in gazebo and a deck with sliding glass doors off the kitchen, lots of storage, green space for children and a full cabana, so it’s like country in the city.”

