Outlandish bidding wars in Toronto’s real estate market are already generating attention. Now, agents who appear to be promising to rig the outcomes of those competitions are in the spotlight.

The Real Estate Council of Ontario is exhorting brokers to clamp down on unethical practices in light of a hidden camera investigation by CBC’s Marketplace. Judging by RECO’s leap into damage-control mode ahead of the show’s scheduled broadcast on Nov. 4, the broadcast will contain some jolting revelations.

RECO is responsible for regulating real estate agents in Ontario on behalf of the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services. They also have a mission to protect the public interest and enhance consumer confidence in the real estate profession.

So RECO higher-ups were clearly rattled after Marketplace presented videos of agents at open houses issuing such assurances as “I will block other offers” and “I’ll make sure you get the house.”

The current-affairs program started out investigating a specific complaint filed with RECO, according to deputy registrar of compliance Kelvin Kucey, who was interviewed for the program. He and registrar Joe Richer issued their admonishment to brokers who joined a recent webinar.

One of the main topics of the CBC interview was how RECO’s regulatory processes operate to root out bad behaviour in the profession, Mr. Kucey says. Some of the sketchy practices concern “multiple representation” in RECO’s lingo. That typically means one agent represents both the buyer and the seller of a property. In other cases, agents represent two or more buyers who are interested in the same property. It’s sometimes called “dual agency” or “double-ending” a deal.

The practice is within the rules, but only if all of the parties to a deal agree to it in writing. The upside for consumers is that they may get a break on commissions, but the practice has the potential to create all kinds of murkiness.

During the CBC investigation, the Marketplace reporter and a colleague posed as a couple who were not represented by an agent, Mr. Kucey explains. The video shows violations of rules contained in the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act and its Code of Ethics.

“In every video that I saw the registrant was promising to do something that would be a clear breach of the act and code. The worst one featured a registrant who unabashedly said ‘I control the offer process. I’m in charge. I will block all other offers to make sure you get the property no matter what prices are being tendered.’”

In an interview, Mr. Kucey said RECO has submitted informal and formal requests to CBC to get copies of videos and the names of the registrants featured. He plans to press for those identities and possibly take the matter to the courts.

“It’s evidence of at least the intent to break the law,” he says of the videos he saw.

On the webinar, Mr. Richer reminded brokers of record they should not allow unethical activities such as this to occur under their watch.

“To whatever degree this is actually happening, it needs to stop now. These sorts of practices completely undermine consumer protection, consumer confidence and put the reputation of the real estate profession as a whole very much at risk.”

An unethical individual could receive fines up to $25,000, he says. In severe cases, RECO could revoke the individual’s registration.

Minister of Government and Consumer Services Marie-France Lalonde was also interviewed for the program, according to a spokesman for her office.

Bryan Leblanc says the ministry and RECO are constantly assessing the strength of consumer protection. Discussions about appropriate sanctions are ongoing, he says, but the minister urges consumers to bring evidence of shady practices to RECO’s attention.

“If people see behaviour that they think is unethical, they should report it to RECO,” he says. “RECO can’t investigate unless people complain.”

RECO plans to follow up on the webinar with missives sent directly to agents. They also want to remind consumers of the rules that govern agents who double-end a deal.

Even before they sign an agreement to represent a client, agents have to inform potential buyers and sellers that multiple representation could arise. When the thorny situation does arise, they have to make it clear to clients what impact that will have on their services and how information related to a transaction will be shared. The client must be told what will be disclosed to the other party and what they can expect to be told in return and all of these details must be explained before an offer is in the works.

While the agents in the undercover videos did not appear to be involved in a specific trade, RECO says, making such comments while trying to solicit business is unethical all on its own.

A Marketplace producer declined to comment for this story, but the CBC did issue a media release promising the program offers a look inside the red-hot world of real estate, including bidding wars cloaked in secrecy.

“When bidding wars occur behind closed doors and there are low fines for unethical behaviour, how do you know your deal wasn’t already rigged?” the release asks.

Meanwhile, plenty of sellers, buyers and industry players have been agitated by Ottawa’s more stringent rules for home buyers who take out insured mortgages.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau unveiled the new rules in early October as part of the latest government effort to rein in housing markets in Vancouver and Toronto.

Under the new policy, which came into effect Oct. 17, borrowers who take out insured mortgages that are fixed-rate loans of five years or longer are subjected to a more stringent stress test.

Some lenders are “grandfathering” preapproved mortgages and others are not. This matters a lot to first-time buyers who often have a hard time scraping up a downpayment to begin with. The test can create an added challenge because it may constrain the amount they are allowed to borrow.

Jason Georgopoulos, a mortgage broker with Dominion Lending Centres, says business has been disrupted because each lender has their own interpretation of the rules. Several have changed their policies – some more than once – in the past few weeks, he adds.

“There’s a lot of confusion,” he says. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all.”

Mr. Georgopoulos says he is helping baffled clients to navigate this shifting landscape, but he, too, has to keep checking the latest updates.

Some lenders will honour preapprovals that were obtained before Oct. 17 while others have decreed the offer to purchase had to be signed before that date.

“And some have backtracked,” Mr. Georgopoulos says of the shifting policies.

One reason for the muddled interpretations is that the rules were announced without much lead time so industry players had little opportunity to prepare, he says.

“It really hit everybody out of the blue. They were left to scramble.”

Mr. Georgopoulos represents one client whom he had already approved for a closing in January. He had fully intended to go with one lender and, now that the rules have changed, he has switched to one of the big banks.

“People have to base their life choices on this,” he says.

