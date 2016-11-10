322 DELAWARE AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $799,000

SELLING PRICE $1,001,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE Not available

TAXES $4,355 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Anthony Coretti, Royal LePage Supreme Realty

The Action: This summer, more than 50 buyers moved through this semi-detached house about a block away from Ossington station. By the time the offer date rolled around, five of those visitors reappeared with bids upwards of $1-million.

What They Got: This over century-old home on a 17-by 125-foot lot was built with a five-bedroom plan, but is currently divided into a pair of two-storey suites with hardwood floors, tiled kitchens and four-piece bathrooms.

One unit contains a main floor bedroom, living room, sitting area and lower level recreation space with a rear exit to the fenced backyard and garage.

The secondary suite above has a terrace off the kitchen and two bedrooms on both the second and third floors.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s close to Ossington subway station, so it’s walking distance,” says agent Anthony Coretti. “[Plus] it’s on the bigger side for the older homes.”

Buyers appreciated that this extra space gave them freedom to rework it to suit their needs. “It was a duplex, but it can easily revert to a single family,” Mr. Coretti adds. “[Otherwise], it’s all original, but with a great layout, good lot and laneway access for parking in a double garage.”

Report Typo/Error