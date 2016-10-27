7 PARKVIEW AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2,350,000

SELLING PRICE $2,602,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,061,500 (2003)

TAXES $10,283 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENT Jen Tripp, HomeLife/Realty One Ltd.

The Action: Cabbagetown has few properties valued over $2-million, so this semi-detached house tapped the curiosity of about 350 buyers and 100 neighbours attending various open houses held last month. Several visitors with seven-figure budgets strived to woo the sellers with the right purchase price, which was ultimately over $2.6-million.

What They Got: Set at the end of a short street, this two-and-a-half-storey Victorian is embraced by the Rosedale Valley ravine on two sides. The 53-by-138-foot corner lot is landscaped with five new decks, several patios, a fountain and waterfall and is equipped with irrigation and lighting systems.

Behind a traditional brick façade dating to the late 1800s is a modern 3,171-square-foot interior that the sellers have expanded and redesigned, complete with four bathrooms and a custom kitchen. There are fireplaces in the living room and dining area, both wood-burning. There’s also a light-drenched glass conservatory overlooking the lush rear yard.

Sleeping quarters consist of two bedrooms on the second floor and another two on the third floor. There is also a lower-level guest room, gym and recreation area.

Wine storage is provided in a cellar with an 800-bottle capacity. There’s also has a private driveway.

The Agent’s Take: “This is the most expensive semi to sell on MLS in Cabbagetown,” agent Jen Tripp says.

“The home is very special because of the massive lot size, the conservatory and the incredible renovation of the main floor, including but not limited to the kitchen, which is outfitted for a chef.” The lot is roughly four times the size of nearby homes.

“I have seen greenhouses and sunrooms tucked on a house, but this conservatory has glass on three sides and the roof is all glass,” says Ms. Tripp who likens its size to living and dining areas of the average semi.

“[In addition] the lot has an incredible park-like setting with decking cantilevered over the Rosedale Valley and with enough tableland to accommodate a lap pool.”

