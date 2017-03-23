33 JACKES AVE., No. 602, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2,550,000

SELLING PRICE $2,450,000

TAXES $20,192 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 60

LISTING AGENT Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: On a short street between Yonge Street and Rosehill Reservoir is a boutique building where this two-bedroom-plus-den suite had about four dozen showings spread out over two months late last year.

What They Got: In the 1980s, this mid-rise building was designed with only 28 large luxury units, with direct elevator access, an on-site pool and fitness and recreational amenities.

This 2,964-square-foot suite with a den faces the park. The living room has a hidden dry bar and the dining area is finished with herringbone hardwood floors. A remodelled Bellini kitchen with Miele appliances, granite and marble finishes also has treetop views from a balcony with a second walkout from one of two bedrooms.

Three bathrooms, laundry machines and two lockers and parking spots are notable conveniences. Monthly fees of $3,202 go toward water, heating, concierge and valet parking.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a beautiful building – still very popular,” agent Elli Davis said. “Typically, there are four [units] per floor, each two-bedroom and dens, 2 1/2 baths, which is very sought after for boomers selling larger homes in Rosedale and Forest Hill.”

“It’s easy, one-level living with direct access to lots of services and TLC,” Ms. Davis said.

