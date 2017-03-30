58 Landfair Cres., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$749,000

SELLING PRICE

$1,111,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

N/A

TAXES

N/A

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Six

LISTING AGENT

Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The Action: Agent Jenelle Cameron hoped the $749,000 price of this bungalow would entice buyers to visit in early February as a renovated, but otherwise similar property backing onto Cedar Brook Park sold for $850,000 a few months prior. But in less than a week, it was swamped with about 120 buyers, including 20 that produced offers.

“It was by far, the craziest listing I’ve ever had in my career,” Ms. Cameron says. “Several offers were over the million-dollar mark, which was incredible, and every single one of them was an end user, not a single builder that I know of.”

What They Got: This roughly 2,000-square-foot house on a 55-by-131-foot lot went virtually untouched since the 1960s, so it has a kitchen at the front, a central dining area and sunken family room with a fireplace and deck.

Direct access to the backyard are located in a lower-level bedroom and a recreation area with a second fireplace.

The Agent’s Take: “There are probably not a lot with that particular ravine lot … so they don’t come up that often,” Ms. Cameron states. “It backs onto the ravine, and it’s really pretty in the summer. There’s trails down there and everything.”

The house itself has good bones. “It’s an old home in Scarborough, very well maintained, but dated,” Ms. Cameron says. “It’s got four bedrooms, which is unique and nice, and three bathrooms, so it’s a little larger than a typical ranch-style bungalow. And having a double garage is nice because a lot in the neighbourhood don’t.”

Report Typo/Error