5 WESTGROVE CRES., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $3,288,000

SELLING PRICE $3,240,000

TAXES $15,906 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 28

LISTING AGENT Boris Kholodov, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: This detached house followed the trajectory of many Lytton Park properties sold last year. During the time two to three dozen showings were conducted, a few buyers moved forward with offers, including one that fell apart but another that firmed up at $3.24-million.

What They Got: Lot dimensions spanning 43-by-112-feet permitted a grand centre-hall plan for this 3,620-square-foot residence with luxury appointments, like elaborate millwork and hardwood floors, as well as practical niceties such as a wine cellar, sauna, dog shower and entry to the double garage via a 1,398-square-foot basement.

The main floor is divided with formal study, living and dining rooms, as well as a rear family room with a gas fireplace and separate eat-in kitchen with an island and exit to the deck.

With seven bathrooms, there are ensuites upstairs in all four bedrooms, which also have walk-in closets.

Heated floors add extra warmth to the master bedroom with 10-foot ceilings and a lower level recreation room with a second fireplace, patio doors and guest room.

The Agent’s Take: “The house is just wide enough to allow for a centre-hall layout, which is extremely desirable,” agent Boris Kholodov says. “[Also], this property doesn’t have a very deep lot, but as it was facing backyards of other properties, it still has that feeling of spaciousness when you looked out the windows at the back of the house.”

The sellers also kept this eight-year-old home is in top form. “It was very well done and also was updated subsequently by the sellers,” Mr. Kholodov adds.

