63 RAVINA CRES., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,095,000

SELLING PRICE $1,625,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $191,000 (1996)

TAXES $3,488 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENT Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The Action: In The Pocket – the enclave just south of Danforth Avenue and east of Jones Avenue – buyers had their choice of several available properties this spring. Few were as thoroughly renovated as this house backing onto green space and Eastern Commerce Collegiate Institute. The home racked up about 130 visitors in short order, but a pre-emptive offer of $1.625-million ultimately went unchallenged.

“It was definitely a record breaker for the neighbourhood,” agent Suzanne Lewis said. “It was fully renovated, from top to bottom, and it checked all the boxes, insofar as having two-car parking, a fully finished and underpinned basement with high ceilings, and a main floor powder room and large kitchen.”

What They Got: Many homes in The Pocket were built in the early 1900s, such as this 1,420-square-foot house on a 20-by-100-foot lot.

Classic hardwood floors appear in areas such as the living and dining areas and brick walls are exposed on one side of a lower-level recreation room with built-in storage, one of three bathrooms and a rear exit.

The recently remodelled eat-in kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and an exit to the deck and parking off a lane.

The second floor has a footprint for three bedrooms, but is currently set up with two, including a master with a front balcony, vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet.

The Agent’s Take: “The Pocket is a really close knit community within a community,” Ms. Lewis said. “They have their own community association … and they have tons of events in the park, like movie nights and egg hunts. So you’re not buying a house, but a lifestyle.”

