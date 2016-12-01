8 BOURNVILLE DR., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $699,000

SELLING PRICE $860,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $246,000 (1988)

TAXES $2,965 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

CO-OP AGENT Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: Over the span of six months, Montreal-based clients of agents Philip Brown and Irene Kaushansky explored about 90 two-storey houses close to their new west-end workplace in Toronto. They lost to higher bidders every time, so they shifted their sights east, where the sellers of this detached house accepted their $860,000 offer – over a handful of other proposals – without any adjustments.

What They Got: In the neighbourhood between Scarboro Golf and Country Club and waterfront parks is this classic centre-hall residence with 1,347 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms and formal living and dining rooms.

The 634-square-foot basement is more casual with an office and recreation area.

Although the houses is about five decades old, the roof and two bathrooms were replaced, plus the eat-in kitchen was redesigned with a pantry, ceramic backsplashes, hardwood floors and crown mouldings.

The Agent’s Take: “[The buyers] were coming from a market where it took them 365 days to sell their house and they sold it for just above what they paid for it four years earlier,” Mr. Brown explains.

“They watched the market in Toronto move up 5 per cent just in the time they were looking, so they came with a budget of up to $875 [thousand], and literally, month by month, they watched it get clawed back.”

So the buyers got everything they wanted in an established east-end community, except for indoor, rather than outdoor parking on the 58-by-109-foot lot.

“By changing their locations, they were able to get exactly the kind of house they wanted in a great pocket. Guildwood is still its own little town, it’s kind of a microcosm away from everything else on Kingston Road,” Mr. Brown says.

“[Plus] the backyard was right out of Homes and Gardens [magazine]. It was beautifully manicured and really amazing – great for family and wildlife – so it gave them a beautiful Muskoka-like backyard.”

