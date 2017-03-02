THE DEVELOPMENT Slopeside Condos at Horseshoe

BUILDER/DEVELOPER Skyline Communities

SIZE 1,188 square feet

PRICE High $300,000s to low $500,000s

SALES CENTRE 1101 Horseshoe Valley Rd. W., main lodge, near guest services. Open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; weekends from 10 am to 4 p.m.

CONTACT Phone 1-844-845-6343 or visit ownhorseshoe.com

By this time next year, residents at Skyline Communities’ newest condominium project will be able to ski directly from their suites to the slopes of an established four-season resort.

Unveiled in January, the five-storey building, called Slopeside, will rest at the base of 29 ski runs in the heart of Horseshoe Resort, just an hour north of Toronto, near Barrie.

“This is probably the best-situated building on the resort from a ski perspective because it will be Southern Ontario’s only true ski-in and ski-out opportunity,” says senior vice-president of development, Paul Mondell.

“You can literally ski to the front door of the building and walk in, and it’s strategically located by a pool and has immediate access to all the resort amenities.”

Buyers won’t even have to wait long to move into these 44 whole-ownership units, which will take shape within an existing structure that will be stripped to the studs and refurbished with new roofing, windows and mechanics.

“Our plan, based on the pace of sales, is to have the building renovated in six or seven months, so we’d have the building ready for our buyers to enjoy the ski season at the end of the year or for the Christmas break ski season of 2017,” Mr. Mondell says. “Obviously in a new building, we couldn’t build in that time frame.”

The boutique project is the part of a larger redevelopment and expansion of the 680-acre site, which is currently home to groomed trails, golf courses and facilities for everything from snow tubing and tree-top trekking to guided Segway and Hummer tours. Plus, there are several shops, restaurants and a spa on site.

“Unlike some new resorts that have opened up over the years, nobody has to wait for these amenities to arrive,” Mr. Mondell notes.

“[Buyers are] going to get with their purchase two years of free golf and free ski for themselves and their family, and there are significant discounts going forward for anything related to the resort, including ski rentals.”

In additional to outdoor attractions, there are theatres, malls and a casino in towns nearby. “It’s the closest ski resort to the GTA and easily accessible by 400-series highways, so we have a locational advantage,” Mr. Mondell adds.

“[Plus] it’s still a relatively affordable purchase compared to a cottage somewhere else in Ontario.”

Busy families and investors alike are also fond of the option to enter their units into a rental program. “It can be a significant source of rental income for people who are not looking to use it or live in it on a full-time basis,” Mr. Mondell adds.

Each unit will have identical 1,188-square-foot plans with two bedrooms, a den and open principal room with a gas fireplace, contemporary kitchen cabinetry, breakfast bar, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

“If you follow the condominium development today, most units aren’t that big, so you’re getting the benefit of much larger square footage than you’d normally see built,” Mr. Mondell states.

Owner’s closets, ensuite laundry machines and parking will be included with units, plus monthly fees of 45 cent to 50 cents a square foot.

